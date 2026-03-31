In one of the toughest fell races in the Black Mountains, the Llanbedr-Blaenavon race saw 102 runners tackle the 16-mile route with 4,500 feet of climb. The race goes over Crug Mawr, the Sugar Loaf with the final climb up the face of the Blorenge to finish in Blaenavon.
Race Director Ruth Pickvance said, “We had cold dry weather this year and although the wind was strong it was behind the runners for most of the way making for some fast times.”
The annual event is now almost fifty years old and its founder, Gareth Buffett, still lives in Blaenavon.
Runners set of from Llanbedr Village Hall at 12pm on Saturday afternoon and unlike road running events, they must be prepared for the terrain on the 25.4KM route. They need to cary a waterproof whole body cover, a hat, gloves and a map of the route to the finish inside the UNESCO World Heritage Site.
Some parts of the race are especially remote, meaning they must also carry a compass, whistle and emergency food. To add to the challenge, the use of any digital GPS is not permitted.
Runners who make it to the fifth checkpoint in Llanfoist in more than three hours are asked to retire from the race ahead of the more demanding climb of the Blorenge.
Ryan Lewis (CDF Runners) finished in first place in 2:10:28 with second place going to Glen Liam in 2:13:39 very closely followed by Thomas Black (MDC) in 2:13:59.
The women’s race was dominated by Bethan Logan (Mynydd Du) finishing first in 2:34:53 followed by Katie Ironside (MDC) in 2:36:58 and Natalie Taylor (Mynydd Du) 2:45:23.
There were some excellent age category placings with the fastest over-40 male being Ben Moon (MDC) in 2:28:18 and fastest over-40 female Natalie Taylor.
Andy Davies (Mercia) put in a very fast time for the first 0ver-50 in 2:36:33 and Naomi Law (Brecon AC) was the first O-50 woman in 3:12:31.
Martin Webb (Mynydd Du) was first over-60 male in 3:02:48 and Hilary Keogh (Mynydd Du) forst 0-60 female in 3:20:38. We had an inspiring over-70 male Hugh Balfour (Dulwich Runners) in an excellent time of 3:29:45.
Ruth continued, “It’s always a joy to put on this race – it’s been going for 46 years now and was initiated by Gareth Buffet who came to work in Blaenavon as a GP in 1980 and who still lives in Blaenavon.”
“My thanks go to everyone involved on my team, particularly to the Crickhowell Volunteer Bureau for help with the marshalling which can be an unenviable task on a cold windy day checking runners through atop the Blorenge for 4-hours! The Bureau always receive a donation from the race for their help.”
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