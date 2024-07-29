Tyrell Webbe provided the main threat for the visitors during the opening half as he fired wide of goa from the edge of the penalty area in the 12th minute before seeing a header from a corner deflected wide of the target seven minutes later. Curtis Griffin tried his luck with a low 20 drive in the 28th minute before Webbe headed straight at Morris from a 40th minute corner. Abergavenny Town reserved their best opportunities until the closing minutes of the first-half, with Mackenzie Chadwick testing the palms of Elijah Oluwole before the returning Jack Evans struck the side netting.