Abergavenny Town and Canton could not be separated last Tuesday as they met at the Pen-y-Pound Stadium on the opening evening of the new Floodlighting and Electrical Ardal South East campaign
The hosts featured a number of new signings amongst their ranks, following their relegation from JD Cymru South, but were unable to find a way past the well-organised visitor's defence. Canton, who had been transferred laterally from Ardal South West during the close season, may feel disappointed that they were unable to claim all three points but were unable to beat former JD Cymru Premier goalkeeper Ashley Morris on his competitive debut for the Pennies.
Tyrell Webbe provided the main threat for the visitors during the opening half as he fired wide of goa from the edge of the penalty area in the 12th minute before seeing a header from a corner deflected wide of the target seven minutes later. Curtis Griffin tried his luck with a low 20 drive in the 28th minute before Webbe headed straight at Morris from a 40th minute corner. Abergavenny Town reserved their best opportunities until the closing minutes of the first-half, with Mackenzie Chadwick testing the palms of Elijah Oluwole before the returning Jack Evans struck the side netting.
Canton skipper Bo Cordle placed his effort wide from a 48th minute cross from the right prior to Chris Dye firing wide from the edge of the penalty area. Rhys Tandy was unable to keep his 53rd minute effort on target after the Canton custodian had denied Mason Keepin-Davies before the Abergavenny Town striker was kept out again when played through on goal in the 71st minute. Morris denied Elliot Humphreys at the opposite end five minutes later before saving substitute Jack Wheten's 85th minute shot from the edge of the penalty area.
The hosts had the last real effort of note, with two minutes remaining on the clock, but Arthur Furness' low 20 yard drive could find the palms of Oluwole-Oni and Rhys Llewellyn had be content with a point from his first league match in charge of the Pennies.
On the same night Goytre beat Blaenavon Blues 2-1.
In other football action Aber FC lost 5-3 at home to Treherbert BGC in the Welsh Cup qualifying round one on Saturday, while Blaenavon Blues won through 5-4 on penalties after a 2-2 draw at home to Treharris Athletic Western.