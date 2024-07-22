USK CC won a friendly thriller by a single run on Sunday (July 21) as they just repelled the charge of visitors Penydarren Country XI.
Henry Taylor and Charlie Walters made their senior debuts for Usk, who won the toss and elected to bat.
Matt Hancock scored 46 not out and Ryan Hancock 43, backed by Daniel Cordell with 37, Matthew Williams 27, Henry Taylor 21 and Damian Harvey 17, as the hosts racked up an impressive 258-6 off their 40 overs.
But Penydarren weren't about to wilt in the heat, charging hard at the Usk total which needed some tireless work in the field, Ryan Price taking 3-59-8, Tal Parry 1-47-7, Williams a miserly 0-18-8 and Luke Barry 0-38-6 as the game went down to the final ball, with the visitors left stranded on 257-5.
Usk's midweek team also scored 220-5 off their 18 overs at Kings CC, Newport, Jarrod Bluck firing 69 off 33 balls, including eight sixes, Elliot Doyle 65 off 28 balls, including six sixes and five fours, and Joe Peacock 46 off 21 balls, including two sixes and four fours.
But the imposing target of 220-5 was overhauled with seven balls to spare for the loss of just one wicket (221-1).
The rain washed out most of the weekend's cricket programme, but two local teams were able to complete games on Saturday (July 20).
Glangrwyney 2nds won by eight wickets at home to Abertillery Town 2nds, limiting them to 105-3 off 20 overs before knocking off 107-2 with seven balls to spare.
Mallikarjuna Uppara, Jonathon Jones and Sam Sparkes took a wicket apiece for Glan, before Geoff Holmes with 44, James McIlroy with 23 not out and Uppara with 11 and John Meredith eight not out helped them overhaul the target.
Llanarth 2nds also played, but fell 65 runs short at home to Friends Union 2nds, who reached 207-2 off 25 overs, Mark Batt with a wicket and Gerry Stentiford a run out.
David Griffiths top-scored with 31 in reply, backed by Chris Page with 23 not out, Andrew Hilditch with an unbeaten 21 and Stentiford with 20, as the hosts reached 142-6 in reply.