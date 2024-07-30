GB hockey star Jacob Draper who hails from just outside Abergavenny says he’s shaken off ‘naivety’ and is doubling down on a podium finish at Paris 2024, reports Sportsbeat's TOM HARLE.
The 25-year-old, who developed his skills as a youngster at Monmouth Comprehensive School, rose through the GB ranks quickly to make his Olympic debut in Tokyo, where a premature quarter-final exit hit him hard.
Draper, who won the European Cup with his Dutch team earlier this year, believes he has matured in the intervening years.
“Being in Tokyo wasn’t something I expected,” he said. “I was just happy to be there, I was happy to take everything in and reflecting on it, I didn’t really go in with the right mentality.
“We were there to do a job and bring back a medal but I think I was being slightly naive. It was my first Games and there’s nothing to compare it to, it’s such a big event.
“Experience has taught me different. We crashed out in the quarter-finals, which was really hard and took me two or three years to get over.
“It wasn’t a nice experience and something that has provided fuel so we can go to Paris and rectify some of the wrongs.”
The men’s squad features a mix of youth and experience with seven men set to make their Olympic debuts in the French capital.
Skipper David Ames and striker Sam Ward will represent Team GB for the third time.
Head coach Paul Revington has overseen a transformation in the team, instilling an attacking philosophy and leading England to the final of the EuroHockey Championships.
Draper, who helped Wales to a first ever world cup in India last year, compared Revington’s animated touchline manner to iconic former Liverpool manager Jurgen Klopp.
“Revs is somebody who wears his emotions on his sleeve,” he said. “It does motivate you when you’re playing when you’ve got this guy on the sidelines who is this energy ball.
“He’s like Klopp with his presence on the touchline. It fills you with confidence and I can’t thank him enough for the two years we’ve had.”
Team GB begin their Pool A campaign with a 4-0 victory over Spain on Saturday and went on to draw 2-2 with South Africa on Sunday. On Tuesday they staged a last minute come back to draw 2-2 with reigning European champions Netherlands on Tuesday and are now due to face hosts France tomorrow (Thursday) and world champions Germany on Friday.