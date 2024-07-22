BLACK Mountains fell running ace Wyndham Turner continued his winning ways in the 18km-long Four Fans challenge.
Starting at Storey Arms and ascending 3,940ft across the peaks of Fann Frynych, Fann Nedd, Fann Llia and Fann Fawr, the Mynydd Du runner came home first by more than 12 minutes in one hour 59 mins 06 secs.
Second and fastest over-40 in 2.11.29 was Ben Gibbinson of Dark Peak fell club, followed by MD's Tom Turner in 2.14.24.
Tom Bush of Pennine Fell Runners was fourth in 2.17.57, with fastest over-50 Andrew May of Brecon AC crossing in fifth in 2.20.44.
Fastest woman was over-50 Mynydd Du runner Rhian Probert in sixth overall in 2.27.42, with club mate Simon Darke taking the over-60 men's crown in 2.50.20.
Second woman was Eryri Runners' Ellie Salisbury in 3.35.41, who pipped Croft Ambrey’s Flora Gunner by four seconds in a sprint finish.
Next local race is the popular and somewhat shorter Llanthony Show fell run on Saturday, August 3, a relative dash at 5.6km, although the Brecon Beacons fell race two weekends later on Sunday, August 18, is an epic 30km with 4,500ft of ascent.