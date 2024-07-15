ABERGAVENNY Town FC kick-off their 2024/25 Ardal South East League campaign at Pen-Y-Pound Stadium against Canton FC on Tuesday night (July 23), while Blaenavon Blues make the short journey to Goytre the same evening.
The Pennies will be kicking off without one of their brightest stars of last season though, with former Cardiff City Academy player Rhys Schwank heading to Barry Town United after scoring 12 goals in 26 appearances last term, when Town were relegated from JD Cymru South.
While Aber are not playing this weekend, Goytre AFC are hosting Gloucestershire side Bishops Cleeve on Saturday (July 20) in a last pre-season friendly, kick-off 2pm.
Meanwhile, Mardy AFC began their pre-season with a second team fixture away at Garnlydan at the weekend.
The game resulted in a 6-3 win for the hosts against a visiting side containing a number of new players and trialists.
Scorers for Mardy were Jamie Vaughan, Liam Powell and Massoud Naiem.
This week the first team return to action with a home game against Newport based Alway FC on Thursday evening (July 18) whilst the second team will be at home to Llanyrafon FC on Saturday afternoon (July 20).