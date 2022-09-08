New home proves a hit for hockey club
A LONGSTANDING hockey club which was left without a pitch to play on two weeks ago has found a new location for home matches, 16 miles away.
Abergavenny Hockey Club are celebrating their 125th anniversary this year, but had been left homeless for the next two or three seasons due to the imminent demolition of King Henry VIII School.
Several other pitches were considered but had to be rejected because of unavailability, unsuitability or travel issues.
But Monmouth Leisure Centre has now come to the rescue and the pitch at Old Dixton Road will be the club’s ‘home’ pitch for at least the next two seasons.
Nick Butler, manager of Monmouth Leisure Centre, has been very happy to support the club in their time of need and has promised that the pitch will be specially prepared for the first league match of the 2022/23 season on Saturday, October 1, when Abergavenny HC Ladies entertain Whitchurch at 11am.
The Ladies 1st team will play two friendly away fixtures, against Brecon and Chepstow, before the league season commences.
Abergavenny Men’s 1st team also start their league programme on October 1 at Monmouth against Penarth 2nds with a 1pm push back.
The Ladies 2nd team has been restructured because of the relocation.
The side will no longer enter the league but will play in the Plate Competition and a Development Tournament on a monthly basis, and there will also be friendly matches arranged.
It is hoped that this less competitive route into hockey, especially for younger players, will retain members and attract new players.
To start the season on a positive note new kit has been obtained for all three teams.
The club has maintained their long standing yellow and blue strip but has opted for a more aerodynamic design with white highlights.
Abergavenny Hockey Club members face increased travelling costs due to all ‘home’ fixtures now to be played at Monmouth, and the club has therefore decided to seek sponsorship to cover some of the increased costs of travel, kit and equipment (balls, goalkeeping kits etc.).
Whilst plans are still being laid, any businesses interested in supporting the club, which marks its 125th annivesary on October 16, are invited to contact Trevor Scott on [email protected]
Training this season is at Crickhowell High School, with all sections training on a Tuesday – Juniors 6-7pm, Ladies 7-8.30pm, Men 8-9.30pm.
For more details, see www.facebook.com/abergavennyhockey
Ladies 1st XI confirmed fixtures – Sat, Sept 10, Brecon (A); Sat Sept 17 Chepstow (A); Sat, Oct 1, Whitchurch 3rds (H) 11am; Sat, Oct 8, Newcastle Emlyn (H) 11am; Sun, Oct 16, Bridgend (A); Sat, Oct 29, Penarth 3rds (A); Sat, Nov 12, Swansea 4ths (H); Sat, Nov 19, Milford (A); Sat, Nov 26, Radnor (H); Sat, Dec 3, Cardiff Uni 3rds (A); Sat Feb 4, Whitchurch 3rds (A); Sat, Feb 11, Newcastle Emlyn (A); Sat, March 11, Penarth 3rds (H); Sat, March 18, Swansea 4ths (A); Sat, March 25, Milford (H); Sat, April 1, Radnor (A); Sat, April 8, Cardiff Uni 3rds (H).
Men’s 1st XI confirmed fixtures – Sat, Oct 1, Penarth 2nds (H); Sat, Oct 8, Aberystwyth Uni (A); Sat, Oct 15, Pembrokeshire (H); Sat, Oct 22, Swansea 4ths (A); Sat, Nov 5, Caerphilly & RCT (H); Sat Nov 12, Swansea 5ths (H); Sat, Nov 19, Cardiff Uni 3rds (A); Sat, Nov 26, Neath 2nds (H);
Sat, Dec 3, Cardiff & Met 4ths (A); Sat, Dec 10, Bridgend 2nds (H); Sat, Jan 7, Cardiff Medics (A); Sat, Jan 14, Penarth 2nds (A); Sat, Jan 21, Aberystwyth Uni (H); Sat, Jan 28, Pembrokeshire (A); Sat, Feb 4, Swansea 4ths (H); Sat, Feb 11, Caerphilly & RCT (A); Sat, Feb 25, Swansea 5ths (A); Sat, March 4, Cardiff Uni 3rds (H); Sat, March 11, Neath 2nds (A); Sat, March 18, Cardiff & Met 4ths (H); Sat, March 25, Bridgend (A); Sat, April 1, Cardiff Medics (H).
Two confirmed fixtures for the Ladies 2nds are, Sun, Oct 16, v Gwent (H) and Sat, Dec 3, v Gwernyfed (A).
