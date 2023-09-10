FORMER Wales star Neville Southall popped in to to Pen-Y-Pound the other day, with Abergavenny Town FC teasing “NEW SIGNING?” on social media. Nev works with disadvantaged youngsters, and the post added: “Great to see former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall at Pen-Y-Pound Clubhouse today as part of an NHS Mental Health group meeting. Always welcome at P-Y-P Big Nev!” Photo: ABERGAVENNY TOWN FC.