FORMER Wales star Neville Southall popped in to to Pen-Y-Pound the other day, with Abergavenny Town FC teasing “NEW SIGNING?” on social media.
Nev works with disadvantaged youngsters, and the post added: “Great to see former Wales goalkeeper Neville Southall at Pen-Y-Pound Clubhouse today as part of an NHS Mental Health group meeting. Always welcome at P-Y-P Big Nev!” .
But the tough start to the season continued for the pennies when they travelled to the Swansea Valley last week to take on Pontardawe Town looking for some JD Cymru South Cup respite from their league woes.
They suffered a 6-0 pummelling after the Parc Ynysderw hosts went in front on 20 minutes through skipper Joe Lloyd and added two more before half-time through Mike Morris on 26 and Tom Davies on 41 minutes.
Aber had no answer after the break, as substitute Josh Dorward made it 4-0 on 67 minutes, before Lloyd netted twice in a minute with some 15 minutes to play for his hat-trick, to make it 6-0.
Blaenavon Blues have also suffered a tough start to the season, and things didn’t improve in the first round of the Ardal South Cup as they lost 4-1 at Port Talbot.
Harrison Archer gave them hope by making it 2-1 with 10 minutes to play, but despite the hosts being down to 10 men, Port scored twice more in the closing stages.
At least league mates and local rivals Goytre - riding high at the top of Ardal South East - were celebrating, after a hard-fought 1-0 cup win away to Cardiff Draconians.
In other games, Abergavenny Town 2nds lost 4-2 at home to Abercarn United in the FAW Reserves South East League, W Jones and Corey Paton with the goals, but the Youth team beat the same club 6-0 at home.
Blues 2nds won 4-1 at Treowen Stars in the Reserves League, thanks to braces from Will Priest and Sam Bull, while the 3rds won 6-2 at home to local rivals Forgeside in their Gwent Central 2 opener, Logan Jones and Ryan Tidball both scoring hat-tricks.
Clydach Wasps lost a 12-goal extravaganza 8-4 at home to Croesyceiliog in Gwent Premier League Premier, Mike Ling and Jord Jones with a hat-trick their scorers.
Nantyglo won 9-0 away to FC Tredegar in Gwent Premier One, with seven different scorers, while Crickhowell drew 3-3 at home to Riverside Rovers in GP2, and Usk Town lost 5-2 at home to Cwmcarn Athletic.