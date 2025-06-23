ABERGAVENNY Town FC's Development squad were presented with their trophy and medals for winning the FAW Southeast Reserve League at the club’s annual awards on Friday.
Needing to win their final game at Chepstow last month, they clinched the title in dramatic style with two goals in the last eight minutes.
Time was running out when Curtis Methven broke the deadlock after being set up by substitute Keane Flage-Donovan.
And three minutes later, the scorer returned the compliment for the super sub to fire the second and put Aber in dreamland, with the final whistle moments later sparking scenes of wild celebration.
The 24/25 season's award winners honoured on Friday were:
First team Player’s Player of The Year – Harrison Reynolds;
First team Managers’ Player of The Year – Ashley Morris;
First team Supporters’ Player of The Year – Jack Sage;
Development Player’s Player of The Year – Brad Daniels;
Development Supporters’ Player of The Year – Zach Duke;
U19’s Player’s Player of The Year – Joe Porter;
U19’s Managers’ Player of The Year – Joe Porter;
U19’s Supporters’ Player of The Year – Harrison Reynolds;
Club Person of The Year – Kelly Way;
Special thanks went to – Chelsea Morgan, Jennie Schwank, Lesley Morgan, Katie Sage, Abbi Jones, Zoe Wildy, Trina Jones, Pam and Simon Davies and Chris Wildy.
Meanwhile, the Pennies have lined up a tough series of pre-season fixtures kicking off against AFC Llwydcoed at Merthyr Saints this Friday, ko 7pm.
Again at Merthyr Saints the following Wednesday, (July 2) they face Wattsville, ko 7.15pm, followed by a home match on Saturday, July 5, against Pontypridd United, ko 2pm.
Pontyclun will be the opponents on Tuesday, July 8, ko 7pm, at Merthyr Saints, with a trip over the border to face Hellenic Premier Forest of Dean outfit Cinderford Town on Saturday, July 12, ko 2.30pm.
