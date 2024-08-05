The following day, after the County Final, Abergavenny BC were involved in a league game at Llanhilleth. Unfortunately, they were defeated on three of the four rinks to lose the game by 93 shots to 69. The only victorious rink for Abergavenny was that of John Beaton. Although they got off to a slow start, being five shots behind after ten ends, they turned their fortunes around by scoring heavily in the second half of the game to record a comprehensive victory by 29 shots to 15.