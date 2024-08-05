Following last week’s County Competition Finals, Abergavenny Bowls Club’s green was once again the venue for a major bowls event when Crosskeys BC and Blackwood BC contested the final of the Monmouthshire County Cup. In a very closely contested game, enjoyed by the many visitors present, Crosskeys BC prevailed to be crowned County Champions. They are hoping to add to their success by winning the Carruthers Shield when they play in the Welsh finals at Llandrindod Wells this Saturday.
The following day, after the County Final, Abergavenny BC were involved in a league game at Llanhilleth. Unfortunately, they were defeated on three of the four rinks to lose the game by 93 shots to 69. The only victorious rink for Abergavenny was that of John Beaton. Although they got off to a slow start, being five shots behind after ten ends, they turned their fortunes around by scoring heavily in the second half of the game to record a comprehensive victory by 29 shots to 15.
On the other rinks it was the opposite story as each of he Abergavenny rinks was in contention after the first half of the game, there being a shot differential of only six shots over the three rinks. However, in each case, the Llanhilleth rinks outscored the Abergavenny rinks in the second half of the game to win by a substantial margin. Rink scores Matthew Vale 16 – 23, John Woodier 13 – 29 and Gethin Hill 11 – 26.
On Sunday the ladies played a re-arranged game against Chepstow at Avenue Road. Unfortunately, they were defeated on both rinks to lose the game by 39 shots to 30. Both rinks did exceptionally well to get back into the game after each being nine shots down on the seventh end. The rink of Lesley Radley got to within three shots of their opponents, losing by 19 shots to 16 and Clare Morgan’s rink scored well in the second half of their game, eventually losing by 20 shots to 14.
The fixtures over the next week include an EMBA game at Monmouth this evening (Wednesday), an MBA game against Abertillery and a GBL game at Abercarn on Saturday, August 10. The ladies will welcome Beechwood Yellows to Avenue Road for a league game on Tuesday, August 13.