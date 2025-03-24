Monmouth 1-0 Liswerry
Monmouth narrowly defeated Lliswerry in the Gwent Premier League in a nail-biting 1-0 victory at the Monmouth Sports Ground on Saturday.
In an important game in their promotion hopes, Monmouth are still in with a chance after defeating the second-placed team.
Lliswerry had the better start of the two, as in the first moments, Ethan Pidcock made an excellent run on the right side and got a shot on goal, but it was denied by Ethan Ross in goal.
The hosts then got a chance of their own, as the ever-threatening Josh Maksimovic received the ball on the edge of the opposition’s box. He dribbled around the Lliswerry defenders, but his shot flew well over the bar.
The visitors continued their positive start to the game, as they were emerging as the better side so far in this game. A poor pass from Luke Cleaves gave Lliswerry a great opportunity to Pidcock again, but a poor touch quickly ended their attack.
Dan Macdonald had a great opportunity to give the Kingfishers the lead, as he received the ball right in front of the goal, but his shot went just wide of the post. A big chance was missed for Town.
Lliswerry then received one of their best chances yet, as they won a free-kick on the edge of the box. Pidcock
stepped up to try to open his and his team's scoring but was again denied by Ross, who saved it brilliantly.
Monmouth then won a free-kick of their own in a similar position to what had been at the other end of the pitch. Macdonald also went for goal but hit the side netting at the near post.
The whistle blew for half-time for a game that was still goalless, with both sides looking to open the scoring in the second half.
The hosts started the second half quickly, with Maksimovic opening the scoring for Monmouth. Jack Meredith at right back played a well-aimed pass to Ashley Ford, whose header found Maksimovic, who placed the ball into the top corner of the net.
Now crucially ahead in this game, it was all about maintaining the lead for Monmouth and seeing out the game.
Town came desperately close to losing their lead as Owen Goodenough received the ball right in front of Ross in goal, but Lliswerry were again denied by the goalkeeper.
Despite the threat from Lliswerry, Monmouth held on until the final whistle to win an important game in their season campaign.
They currently sit fourth in the league on the same amount of points as third but with two games in hand.
Today’s result also meant that Cwmbran Town are now the champions of the Gwent Premier League after a flawless performance this season from the side.
First team manager Mark Morris commented on the team’s performance: “They did have the better chances [in the first half], and maybe we were lucky to go in nil-nil at half time, but we always knew that we always come good in the second half; that's probably one of our strengths, if anything. Our fitness levels are very good, and obviously it was important to start quickly and get a good goal.
But, yeah, generally, I think, overall, the guys, credit to them because they put in all the effort. They've had to do the work to get the result today, but solid results across the board.
New signing Max Jepson also said, “I thought playing a new position, right back, I would struggle a bit, but I thought throughout the game, I grew into it. And I thought I did really well towards the end. Bit tired towards coming off, but I thought it was a good shift.”
Monmouth’s reserve side lost in the semi-final of the Benevolent Cup against Undy’s third side, losing 2-0.
The youth side was also defeated on Sunday in the league at home against Panteg, losing 2-1 with the goal coming from
Monmouth travels away to face Pill this Saturday in the semi-final of the Gwent Premier League County Motors Challenge Cup this weekend.
The seconds play at home against Caldicot Town thirds on Saturday, and the youth play Thornwell Red & White Under 18’s at home on Sunday.