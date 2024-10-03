THE sun shone on the Usk Tennis Club finals despite a dire forecast, and the play proved similarly glittering, with Max Swayne securing a treble of titles.
Lucky spectators were served some superb tennis in exciting, close and long matches, with many of the view that it was ‘the best ever seen at Usk!’
The Men's Singles was won by Max, who beat Kenny Lau 6-3, 7-6, while the Ladies Singles went to Antonia Lamont who beat Agi Tyson 2-6, 7-6, 7-6 in a nail-biter.
Max also teamed up with Megan Welford to take the mixed doubles from John Barton and Maddie Green 3-6, 6-2, 6-1.
And he secured the treble winning the men's doubles with Pete Hawke, the only other player to achieve the feat two decades previously, beating Sean Jones and Chris Hayes 4-6, 6-4, 7-6.
Agi Tyson also hit back to win the Ladies Doubles from her singles conqueror, partnering Tali Green to a 6-2, 6-2 win over Antonia Lamont and Beth Leeke.
A club spokesperson said: "In all matches, the effort, skill and passion for tennis was at a high level, with some outstanding athleticism and exciting rallies, plus intelligent strategic play with some amazing gets, dogged defence, and incredible winners.
"It was great to see the wide age range (13 to 68) all playing together in a competitive but sporting environment.
"Congratulations to all participants and especially to the winners, with a special mention to Max Swayne, completing the ‘treble’, a feat achieved only once before by his doubles partner Pete."