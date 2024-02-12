WHILE most of their rivals have spent the last two weeks without a game, Brynmawr have taken the chance to march to the top of the WRU East One table.
A 13-5 win at Dowlais a week last Friday saw them leapfrog Talywain into top spot.
And the two title contenders then faced off on Saturday at Ystrad Mynach before the England v Wales match, with Mawr winning 23-16 to extend the gap on their hosts to six points.
Ninth-placed Abergavenny won 17-10 last time out at home to Pontypool United on January 27 and would love to get the better of seventh-placed hosts Monmouth when they get back to action this Saturday (February 17).
It’s top v bottom for Brynmawr who visit Risca, while Blaenavon in fifth host Nelson.
Nantyglo travel to Rhymney in East 3, while Crickhowell go to New Tredegar in East 4.
Forgeside are also on the road, visiting Abersychan in East 5.