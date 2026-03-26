The Abergavenny Valleys Classic Road Race hosted Round 2 of the Wales and West Midlands Cup earlier this month marking the first Welsh round of the 2026 series.
With great conditions and a fast, flat course, racing was high-paced from the start, with a strong field of both returning and established riders putting on an exciting show. Starting and finishing at Llanarth, the race took place on a loop between Raglan and Abergavenny
Matt Wales took the win with a strong solo move, finishing 11 seconds clear, while Kyle Jones and Josh Hall sprinted for the remaining podium places, and Evan Powell secured 4th with a solid ride.
The race was active throughout, but Matt Wales made the decisive move, riding clear solo and holding off the chase to take victory by 11 seconds. Behind, Kyle Jones and Josh Hall battled hard for second and third in a close finish, while Evan Powell rode strongly to take fourth, finishing 14 seconds back from the podium fight but still 10 seconds ahead of the peloton.
“Congratulations to all riders who took part in a fantastic day of racing. Also, a big thank you to Tiny Rebel Brewing Co. for supporting the podium prizes,” said a spokesman for the race organisers.
As the series continues to gather momentum in 2026, the Abergavenny round offered a flat, fast course that encouraged close, high-tempo racing and kept the bunch together, creating an accessible and competitive environment—particularly for riders newer to the road scene—while the welcoming atmosphere highlighted the strength and inclusivity of the cycling community in Wales.
For more details and a fill list of winners visit https://www.beiciocymru.org/2026/03/23/abergavenny-valleys-classic-road-race-recap/
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