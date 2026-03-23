MONMOUTHSHIRE Short Mat Bowls Association league action finished this week with three re-scheduled matches.
Champions Dingestow entertained Caerwent and, although the title had been decided, there was an expectation of a tight match between the league’s two top teams.
Caerwent looked at home on the shorter Dingestow mats as all but one match saw them take an early lead.
Dingestow then dominated the triples match on Mat 2, but on Mat 1, Caerwent got their noses in front up to half way before the hosts took the last five ends to win 15-7.
The pairs matches saw the visitors lead 8-2 after five ends and 7-1 after six ends, before both Dingestow pairs pulled their fingers out to win 22-8 and 18-9, respectively.
The 10-0 overall result may have flattered the champions, but some Caerwent players were kind enough to say the best team won!
Usk played Devauden and an 8-2 win over the league’s highest team (in altitude) saw them leapfrog the “Highlanders” into third.
Finally, Caldicot entertained Magor and, according to their captain, “fell off a cliff”, losing 3-7.
The semi-finals and final of the Spring Triples Competition take place at Usk Memorial Hall this Saturday (March 28), featuring Caldicot, Magor, Caerwent and Dingestow teams.
Many bowlers will also be shortly turning their attention to the outdoor game.
Monmouth Bowls Club have two dates for the diary: on Monday, April 13, the green opens and members will be keen to get their skills back up to speed for the new season, particularly Sean Croudace and Haydn Holder, who will contest the delayed East Monmouthshire Over-60 2025 Pairs final on May 3, having been postponed by rain last September.
On Monday, April 20, the club will also be holding an Open Evening from 5pm for anyone to try bowls.
All equipment and tuition are provided, and all you need is a pair of clean flat-soled shoes.
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