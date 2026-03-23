CLYDACH Wasps gave themselves some breathing space at the bottom of the Gwent Premier top tier with a 2-0 basement battle win at Newport Saints.
First-half goals from William Owens (15) and Jordan Jones (35) secured the points to lift Wasps six points above the bottom two.
GP1 third-placed Nantyglo were clobbered 5-0 by hosts Cwmcarn Athletic though, who moved fourth right on the visitors' coat tails.
Three second-half goals in seven minutes (60, 64, 67) finished Glo off after trailing 2-0 at the break.
But Brynmawr United were high-fiving it without reply at home to Rassau in GP2 to close to a point on leaders Fairfield with three games in hand.
Josh Lloyd opened the scoring on 19 minutes, before Robert McKenzie (28) and Charlie Davies a minute into first half stoppage time made it 3-0 at the break.
And two late strikes from Liam Davies (81) and Charlie Davies (84) with his second sealed an emphatic win.
Crickhowell made it through to the GP2 Cup final with a 2-0 extra-time home win over Pontnewynydd thanks to two penalties, with the visitors reduced to 10 men through a late red card.
But the boot was on the other foot in the reserves’ Gwent Central One game, Pont winning 4-1 at home despite Freddie Baker putting Crick 1-0 up after eight minutes.
Clydach Wasps 2nds were thrashed 7-0 at home by runaway leaders Sebastopol as well, but Forgeside fought out a 1-1 draw away to high-flying New Inn Development, Darren Rudd saving an injury-time penalty to secure a point after Louie Restall had given them a 41st-minute lead.
Harvey Davies scored two goals for Forgeside 2nds at home to Tranch in GC2, but couldn't prevent a 9-2 loss.
But Clydach Wasps 3rds were stinging and winning 3-2 away to Usk 2nds, former Mardy hotshot Mark Hughes scoring a hat-trick, and Alex Burkitt and Jim Robinson with the consolations.
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