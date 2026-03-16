Elite Stands UK Ardal South East League
Abergavenny Town 0 Goytre 2
GOYTRE claimed the derby honours with a 2-0 victory over 10-man Abergavenny Town in their Ardal South East clash on Friday night under the Pen-y-Pound Stadium floodlights.
The visitors came into the match on the back of a 16-match unbeaten league run, but had drawn 1-1 with the Pennies when the two teams clashed at Plough Road in late November.
Title-chasing Goytre nearly opened the scoring in the eighth minute when Sonny Lewis struck an upright from the edge of the penalty area before Josh Parsons’ header was saved after the ball was pulled back by Sam Broadribb.
Abergavenny responded six minutes later when Josh Rippon's effiort was blocked from a corner, before Lewis tried his luck from the edge of the penalty area on 23 minutes with the shot intercepted.
Goytre skipper Dan Paul's effort on the home goal was blocked from a 34th-minute corner, followed less than a minute later by Chris Ham being denied by home keeper Ashley Morris from close-range.
Abergavenny Town were presented with an opportunity to take the lead four minutes later, but Rudi Griffiths was unable to connect with an inviting cross from out on the right flank.
And it was Goytre's turn to go close to making the breakthrough in stoppage-time, but Paul was unable to keep his volley under the bar after Ham had headed a long ball into his path, leaving it all-square 0-0 at half-time.
Ben Brooks picked up the ball and drove towards the visitors’ goal two minutes after the break but could only direct his shot into the hands of Goytre goalie Joe Massaro.
And the visitors then finally broke the deadlock on 50 minutes when Parsons was given the time and space in the penalty area to finish past Morris.
The Pennies responded with Ali Brisam heading over from a 53rd-minute corner before Griffiths hooked a through ball straight at Massaro three minutes later.
Abergavenny Town suffered a further blow in the 57th minute though, when Joseph Bowen was shown a red card by referee Joshua Howells for his challenge on Lewis.
Morris denied Parsons from close-range six minutes later before Caylam Palmer headed wide of goal from the ensuing corner.
It was always going to be difficult for the Pennies after the dismissal and the visitors doubled their advantage when leading scorer Ham converted Broadribb's cross from the right-hand side of the penalty area at the far post.
The Plough Road club could have increased their tally further in the closing stages, but substitute Lewis Iles was unable to keep his close-range volley on target from an 82nd minute corner, whilst Lewis fired wide from 12 yards seven minutes later.
With leaders Caerphilly Athletic winning at Abercarn United on Saturday afternoon, it means Goytre stay four points behind their promotion rivals with four games in hand, whilst Abergavenny Town remain in sixth.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon Blues failed to bounce back from a 7-0 drubbing at Goytre the previous week, losing 4-1 at home to top-four visitors Caldicot on Saturday despite going in front through an early Bailey Perry goal.
Their 2nds lost 3-1 at Croesyceiliog in the Gwent Premier Combination League, the Blues goal coming from Michael Randall.
Abergavenny 2nds also missed out 4-1 away to Baglan Development in the FAW Reserves Premier League, Keane Flage-Donovan scoring a late consolation from the penalty spot.
Goytre return to Plough Road on Friday night (March 20) when they welcome Canton while the Pennies are back on home turf against Croesyceiliog the same night.
Eleventh-placed Blaenavon have a tough clash at home to leaders Caerphilly on Saturday afternoon.
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