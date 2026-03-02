FOOTBALL club Blaenavon Blues have been awarded £13,100 to help redevelop their clubhouse, as part of a £100,000 council community funding round.
The cash has been made available from reserves for groups, following proposals by councillors, that can demonstrate they are working with communities on addressing challenges identified by Torfaen Borough Council.
Blues, who play in the south east section of Welsh football’s third tier the Ardal League and are celebrating their 80th year, will receive the largest of the nine grants, to fund work on a planning application to redevelop its base.
The club’s Memorial Ground home is described as the “highest football ground in Wales and the UK” at 365 metres, or 1,197.5 feet above sea level, but has described the club house as “not fit for purpose”.
Development will enable their growth and wider use by the community and they say they have a commitment to “continued support” for community activities and initiatives at the club.
Cwmbran RFC will also receive £8,500 for various schemes, including a sporting memories project and initiatives to support men, veterans and older people and a ‘Crow Card’ scheme intended to link local businesses and residents.
Others in line for awards include Torfaen Talks Community Interest Company, who are awarded £12,120 to support young people and provide counselling, while Hwb Torfaen will get £12,828 for actitivity projects at its cafe base and to support social connections.
The Reflect & Refocus group that provides emotional and wellbeing courses for over-50s will receive £12,860 while the Coedwedd group that aims to provide “low level wellbeing and mental health peer support” is awarded £12,322 for walking sessions and movement classes.
Hope GB, which works Torfaen-wide, is awarded £12,750 to provide courses, training and workshops, with Cwmbran-based Thornhill 4 U Too receiving a £12,120 grant and the town’s Forge Hammer Community Social Club £2,000 for a health and wellbeing arts project
