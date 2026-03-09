IT finished all-square after fourth-placed Crickhowell travelled to Cwmbran to face third-placed Pontnewydd United in Gwent Premier 2 on Saturday, with the 10-man visitors dramatically levelling from the penalty spot with the last kick of the game after a feisty affair.
Pont raced into a 2-0 lead within 22 minutes to leave Crick facing an uphill battle.
But they were handed a lifeline three minutes into first half stoppage time when the referee pointed to the penalty spot for a Pont infringement and Cristian Constantinescu stepped up to make it 2-1.
Crick then made a rod for their own back mid-way through the second half however, as tempers spilled over following a yellow card for a Pont player.
Three of the visiting coaching team received yellow cards as well, one doubled up to a red, with a Crick player sent off off as well.
Crick still pushed forward looking for a leveller, but it looked like a loss as the game ticked five minutes into stoppage time.
But history then repeated itself, with the ref awarding another penalty and Constantinescu firing home to spark celebrations.
Elsewhere, Glascoed high-fived it at Llanarth beating Pontnewynydd 2nds 5-0 to stay second in Gwent Central 1, Kai Bevan firing a hat-trick (9, 22, 77) and Josh Thomas a brace (3, 51).
And Usk Town 2nds matched the score at home to Forgeside 2nds to go third in GC2, the goals coming from Aled Burkitt (70, 75), Sam Rodden (10), Harvey Richardson (20) and Jamie Champion (60).
Clydach Wasps 3rds were clattered 5-1 at Prescoed, Lee Bridgeman firing a hat-trick for the victors and Jayden Howells the consolation.
But Nantyglo 2nds scored a perfect 10 without reply at home to Brynmawr United Development in the North Gwent Reserves League, Jack Mantle firing four, backed by braces for Cole Knapp Ford and Dan Assirati, plus goals for Saul James and Jordan Lewis-Tonkin.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.