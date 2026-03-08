Gwent Premier League Division One
Nantyglo FC 2 Mardy FC 4
MARDY 1sts travelled to play third-placed Nantyglo at the weekend with a squad featuring new signings Sam Widdop and Nelson Wale-Alao, as well as the return of Musab Husain after a long-term injury lay-off.
The hosts were quicker out of the blocks and took the lead after four minutes with a goal from Jack Watkins, set up by Owain Evans.
But Mardy fought back and equalised within four minutes with Owen Vaughan firing his first goal of the season.
They could have gone ahead shortly afterwards when Jamie 'Totti' Laurent was pulled down in the box, but top scorer Nathan Price's penalty was saved by keeper Darian Duggan.
However, the visitors went in front just before the break when a Lewi Bradford pass released Dan Wait and his cross caused confusion in the Glo defence, resulting in Price getting on the scoresheet from close range to give his side a 2-1 half-time lead.
Mardy started the second half confidently and increased their lead after 56 minutes when Vaughan and Totti combined well, with the latter setting up a shooting chance for Wale-Alao which he put into the corner for a debut goal.
Nantyglo were forced to come forward as the half wore on and the visitors caught them out with a high press when Vaughan and Totti combined after 72 minutes for the former to grab his second, making it 4-1.
With time running out, Mardy keeper Matthew Davis maintained his side's three-goal lead with an excellent tip over the bar of a goal-bound shot before Glo grabbed a stoppage time consolation from Owain Evans.
It was the fifth win of a tough season for Mardy, who remain just above the drop zone, although with games in hand on the three above.
A beaming Mardy manager Dai Sadler said: "Living in Nantyglo and knowing a lot of their boys, this was a game I wanted so badly to win.
“I gave the boys their instructions and they carried them out so well. I am delighted with the effort shown and the quality at times was superb.
“A massive thank you to Nantyglo for being great hosts, I wish them all the best for the remainder of the season and look forward to seeing them at our place in the return fixture".
Mardy's Development side unfortunately went down 2-1 to Panteg Reserves after a battling display, with keeper Morgan Pond making some excellent saves.
The team's goal two minutes into stoppage time from namesake Morgan Wait looked to have secured a draw, only for an own goal two minutes later for the hosts.
After the game, veteran goal scorer Mark Hughes, who missed a 19th-minute penalty, announced his retirement, although whether this will be confirmed in the cold light of day remains to be seen!
This Saturday, (March 14), the first team travel to play AFC Pontymister whilst the Development Squad have a derby at home to Crickhowell Reserves.
Meanwhile, the club are advertising for additional coaches to work under 1st team manager Sadler and Development team manager Steve Watkins.
They are looking for experienced coaches, but are also open to taking on enthusiastic new coaches and giving them the opportunity to work and learn.
