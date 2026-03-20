A school team from Abergavenny has become the best in Monmouthshire and South East Wales, having beaten another county school in a local showdown.
King Henry VIII School’s Year 8 netball team beat Monmouth Haberdashers School in the final of their competition earlier this month, making them the best team in the county.
The team also won the South East Wales Netball League this week, and have officially been crowned the best Year 8 team in the whole region.
I am very proud of the squad and all the students that represent the school across a range of sports,” said Aimee Beynon, Head of PE at KHS.
“The year 8 Netball players have worked hard all season, training consistently, improving and developing their skills to be the best they can be. The outcome is a result of all the students commitment and dedication to sport at KHS and in the community.”
“The school is very proud of all our students that represent the school, they inspire and motivate their peers and younger years at the school. The girls played with confidence and most importantly had fun and enjoyed themselves, creating lifelong memories.”
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