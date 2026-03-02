THE county racecourse is looking for support for its Centenary Day next August.
Chepstow Racecourse executive director Luke Admans told members of the local town council he was canvassing help towards the historic milestone, which is due to take place Sunday, August 9.
He said: “I’ve got annual members, stewards and racegoers that have been supporting the racecourse for 40, 50, 60 years.
“None of them want to see the centenary year go past without anything happening.
“I am passionately trying to do everything that I can to make sure it is supported by anyone and everyone that has been to the racecourse, hasn’t been to the racecourse, lives in Chepstow, wants to visit Chepstow.
“I am here to plead for a little bit of support. Doesn’t have to be financial, it’s more about rallying the troops of Chepstow and trying to get everyone interested.
“What I’m asking from the council is some support with the parade we want to do.
“I really want it to be something that is celebrated. I see Chepstow Racecourse as one of the big landmarks of the town, and I hope everyone else does as well.”
The council said it cannot help financially due to legal constraints, as the racecourse – opened on August 6, 1926 – is a commercial venture, although councillors said they would be able to join the parade and be supportive.
Cllr Paul Griffiths said: “I would very much want to see Centenary Day as a success. As a local councillor, I would like to join the parade and I suspect a number of others will want to as well.”
The council said that while the racecourse – home of the Coral Welsh Grand National – is of historical importance to the town, it is still a business, so a grant is not possible.
However, Luke remained confident that local businesses and sponsors will support plans, and hopes it will be a day to bring the community together.
