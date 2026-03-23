MASON 'the Dragon' Jones overwhelmed Axel Sola in a bruising back and forth UFC fight of the year contender at London’s O2 Arena on Saturday.
Blaenavon’s Jones and Frenchman Sola were covered in blood and breathing heavily by the end of their 15-minute contest, with both fighters swinging until the final bell, using every last drop of energy, as they threw caution to the wind in their featured UFC Fight Night 270 prelim.
Jones took home the victory with one score of 30-27 and a pair of 29-28 tallies in his favour, in a battle that will be remembered for some time.
Sola dropped Jones in the first half of the opening round with a spinning attack that landed flush, only for the Welshman to gather himself quickly and have quality success in the back half of the round.
From there, the lightweights stood in the pocket and traded, with Jones busting up Sola and the Frenchman showing his mettle by staying with him every step of the way.
After three brutal rounds, the judges were called upon to render a verdict, and all three saw it the same way, awarding Jones the victory in what is easily the clubhouse leader in the Fight of the Night race.
In addition to handing Sola the first loss of his career, it was a third straight win for Jones since returning to the UFC and seventh consecutive win for “The Dragon,” who continued to burnish his reputation as a must-see, all-action attraction.
It was also redemption following defeat in his last fight in London, to Ludovit Klein in 2022.
"After my last run in London, people told me I needed to give up," Jones said. "I think I could be an example to everyone for never giving up and doing everything you can to get where you want to go, because I'm going to the top."
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