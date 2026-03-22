Gwent Premier One
Mardy FC 4 Alway FC 3
MARDY supporters would have been wondering if the team that beat high-flying Nantyglo two weeks ago, or the team humbled by Pontymister last week, would turn up on Saturday.
And the answer was the former after a highly-entertaining 4-3 win over Alway of Newport.
The scoring started after only three minutes when visiting keeper David White dropped an Alex Cavalli free-kick and Dan Wait scored into an empty net.
Unfortunately, the lead lasted only three minutes before Craig Woodruff equalised.
And 10 minutes later, a Ben Buckley run and cross was powerfully headed home by Matthew Verren to give Alway the lead.
However, an equaliser arrived within a minute when a Leighton Melia throw in was not dealt with and Mardy top scorer Nathan Price scored with a right-foot shot.
The action was almost unrelenting and Price put a shot over the bar shortly afterwards, before Melia got behind the defence with a run down the right before hammering a shot against the post with the keeper beaten.
Mardy were having the better of things, but shortly before the interval, keeper Kris Purnell had to be at his best to keep the scores level with a full-length save to turn a goal-bound effort round the post.
The hosts started the second half positively and Musab Husain was only inches away from connecting with a Cavalli free-kick.
But with play end-to-end, Purnell came to the rescue again by spectacularly tipping over an Alway effort heading for the top corner.
However, it was Mardy who went in front just before the hour mark when a long ball was headed on by Melia for Price to take past a defender and round the keeper for 3-2.
And it was 4-2 after 71 minutes with Melia latching onto a loose ball and netting from a tight angle after White couldn't hold a ball from Cavalli cleanly.
With time running out, the visitors pushed forward and subjected Mardy to an aerial barrage with a number of dangerous crosses and set pieces before the lead was reduced with seven minutes remaining thanks to Verren again, who scored with a powerful strike from the edge of the area.
The goal encouraged the visitors, but they were met with a heroic rearguard action by a Mardy defence determined to hold onto their lead, with centre backs Ben Symonds and Scott Watson throwing themselves into challenges and every clearance being cheered to the echo.
They were backed up by Purnell who made several important saves until with time running out, Alway sent keeper White up for a corner which he met with a powerful header, which was heading for the back of the net until the hosts’ goalie appeared from nowhere to turn the ball around the post for another corner.
White stayed up for the set piece but the ball was cleared and play reached halfway with the keeper desperately trying to get back only for Price's effort from distance to bounce agonisingly just wide of the empty net before the whistle brought an end to a thoroughly entertaining match.
This Saturday (March 28), Mardy host Aberbargoed Buds.
Meanwhile, a depleted Mardy Development Squad also faced a difficult game away to Glascoed at Llanarth, but didn't fare as well as the seniors, going down to a rather harsh 7-2 scoreline.
Jamie Vaughan netted for Mardy with an own goal providing their other score.
In a game that went on well past 90 minutes, three late goals were conceded, which didn't do justice to a hard-working display featuring an excellent performance by 17-year-old keeper Morgan Pond, which augurs well for the future.
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