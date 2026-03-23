ABERGAVENNY Town were well beaten 4-0 at home by Croesyceiliog on Friday night, as they suffered a third straight Ardal South East loss.
The visitors set the tone early on, with Thomas Meechan marking his debut by opening the scoring on 25 minutes.
The standout performer, however, was Owen Llewellyn, who delivered a clinical hat-trick to put the game beyond doubt, which featured a 33rd-minute penalty after 33 minutes, and two goals in two minutes in the second period (69, 71).
It was another dent in Abergavenny's hopes of a top-five finish, seeing them slip to eighth.
And title-chasing Goytre AFC weren’t celebrating either, after their Friday night match at home to Cardiff outfit Canton was postponed to Monday night, for opposition players to celebrate the Festival of Eid end of Ramadan, and they then lost 1-0 to a second half wonder goal.
The Plough Road hosts took the game to the city side, who had lost four of their previous five games, but couldn’t make the breakthrough.
And despite Canton’s Brian Camilleri being shown a red card on 56 minutes, it was the 10-man visitors who took the lead with a goal of the season contender five minutes later.
Goytre rang the changes to try and get back into it, but Canton held on to dent the hosts’ title chase, leaving them five points behind leaders Caerphilly Athletic with three games in hand, and the two top due to meet at Ystrad Mynach’s Centre for Sporting Excellence in a potential title decider this Friday (March 27), kick-off 7.45pm.
Blaenavon Blues were Caerphilly’s hosts on Saturday at the Memorial Ground, and they will be happy with a point against the league leaders after a 1-1 home draw, although frustrated it wasn't all three, with the final ball in the final third not quite good enough on the day.
Former skipper Craig Tanner returned to the starting line up after four months out, and Alex Berrow was also back in the match day squad after a knee operation.
The Blues opened the scoring through Bailey Perry, as the attacking midfielder scored his seventh of the season after 35 minutes, latching onto a quick throw-in, and firing into the right-hand corner of the goal from the edge of the box.
But Caerphilly got level just before the break when top scorer Ewan John netted his 42nd goal in all competitions this season, latching onto a through ball and lashing in a left-footed half-volley.
The second half was another even affair, with both sides having big calls for penalties turned down, but it stayed honours even.
Elsewhere, Abergavenny Town 2nds triumphed 2-1 at home to Cardiff Airport in FAW Reserves South Premier on Sunday, Harley Williams putting them a goal up after nine minutes and Harrison Reynolds doubling the lead from the penalty spot on 63 minutes before a late reply from the visitors.
The win lifts them a place above the city outfit to eighth, with their next game on Sunday, April 5, at home to Caerau Ely.
Abergavenny Town 1sts travel to Tredegar Town looking to turn things around this Saturday (March 28), while Blues 1sts have the weekend off.
Blaenavon 2nds host fourth-placed Abercarn United 2nds in the Gwent Premier Combination the same afternoon, and will be hunting a victory to put some daylight between themselves and the bottom of the table.
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