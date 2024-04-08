Gwent Premier One
Panteg 0 Mardy AFC 6
AFTER half expecting a blank weekend because of the weather, both Mardy games went ahead and resulted in a 6-0 win for the 1sts at Panteg and a 3-2 derby win for the reserves at Crickhowell, reports CLIVE HARRY.
The pitch at Panteg was passed fit for play by the referee shortly before kick-off but unsurprisingly, was heavy and very soft in places.
Despite the conditions, Mardy started well and dominated possession, forcing seven corner kicks before a quarter of the match had gone.
A goal looked inevitable and it came on 20 minutes when Rhys Meadows picked the ball up in midfield and let fly from 25 yards, striking the bar with keeper Craig Williams beaten before Tom Jenkins picked up the rebound and opened the scoring with a low shot into the corner.
The almost unrelenting pressure and corner count continued to mount, but it looked as if Mardy would have to be content with a narrow lead until a second goal arrived almost on the stroke of half-time.
An Aaron Norman free-kick into the box was headed clear into midfield but the loose ball was collected by Dan Marfell who let fly immediately with a shot from 30 yards that rocketed into the back of the net for a goal of the season contender.
The pattern continued after the break with Brad Daniels shooting over from the edge of the box after a cross from Jenkins.
And a third goal arrived seven minutes into the half when Jenkins made a clever run into the area before being tripped and Ellis French stepped up to give Williams no chance from the spot.
Shortly afterwards, Panteg had their first shot on goal safely held by Logan Hamer before a fourth goal on the hour-mark when a Matt Wham cross was bundled home by Meadows.
Mardy were playing some remarkably good passing football despite the sticky pitch and it only took them six minutes to further increase their lead when good interplay between Ben Jones and Owen Vaughan resulted in a pass reaching Marfell with his back to goal before turning sharply and firing his second of the afternoon past Williams.
A hat-trick looked on the cards minutes later, but Marfell’s well-struck shot was superbly saved by Williams.
The Mardy midfielder wasn't to be denied, however, and after a Panteg attack had broken down, a swift counter attack found Meadows in space on the left wing who released Marfell with a perfect through ball to score his third with a clinical finish.
Despite the scoreline, Williams had kept goal very well throughout and made several more good saves before the final whistle brought the curtain down on a 6-0 win.
The team faced a derby trip to Nantyglo on Tuesday (April 9) winning again 1-0 to go third.
And they have a massive game at home on Saturday (April 13) to Pontymister in the semi-final of the Gwent County Amateur Cup.
Mardy 2nds meanwhile travelled to play their Crickhowell counterparts on Saturday after the fixture had been reversed because Mardy Park was unplayable and found themselves two down after 18 minutes thanks to goals from Josh Cashell and Jamie Tester.
Mardy pulled a goal back through Nathan Price before the break and took the lead in the second half when Mark Hughes continued his recent hot streak with two goals in five minutes to enable the visitors to run out 3-2 winners.
They then played on Tuesday, losing 1-0 to Crickhowell.