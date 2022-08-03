Mardy make hay in the sun
ANOTHER useful pre-season week for Mardy started on Wednesday evening with a 5-2 win for the 2nd XI against PILCS Reserves.
After an inauspicious start for Mardy which saw them go two goals down, the evergreen Mark Hughes levelled things up with a brace before further goals from Owen Vaughan, Jordan Wright and Sammy Jones ensured an ultimately comfortable 5-2 victory.
The 1st team were next to take centre stage on Saturday with a home game against ambitious Newport & District Premier League team Llanyrafon.
Conditions weren’t easy in sweltering heat on a rock hard pitch but Mardy adapted quicker and managed to get the ball down and play good football resulting in a comfortable six nil half time lead.
The second half was more of an even affair but the final result was still 8-1 with the scorers being Craig Norman (3), Matt Wham (2, one a penalty), Owen Vaughan (2), and Dan Palmer.
This week sees an even busier schedule which began last night (Tuesday, August 9) with a 1st team game at home to Tranch followed tonight (Wednesday, August 10) by a 2nds game at home to a Nantyglo Development team (ko 6pm).
Saturday (August 13) then sees the 1sts travel to play an Abertillery Excelsiors team while the 2nds play FC Tredegar at Mardy Park (ko 2pm).
The season then starts in earnest a week today (Wednesday, August 17) with a Gwent Premier Division Two game away to Usk Town.
