Gwent Premier One
Mardy AFC 1 Cwmffrwdoer 7
MARDY appear to be suffering from a cup hangover following their narrow semi-final defeat last weekend, starting with two points dropped away to Graig Villa Dino in midweek, followed by a heavy 7-1 home defeat to fellow promotion chasers Cwmffrwdoer on Saturday, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Jamie Laurent opened the scoring for Mardy in midweek but they were pegged back by a second half penalty to make the full time score 1-1.
Laurent opened the scoring again on Saturday and lived up to his 'Totti' nickname with a goal of the season contender.
The visitors had started well and carved out a clear cut chance with only keeper Logan Hamer to beat but the shot was blazed over.
Cwm continued to impress until 18 minutes in when Laurent collected the ball just inside the visitors' half in a wide position and, after spotting Josh Thomas off his line, let fly with an outrageous attempt from around 45 yards that sailed into the net over the frantically backpedalling keeper to give his side the lead.
Nevertheless, the setback didn't seem to phase the visitors and they continued to trouble Mardy with a pacy, direct style of play that got them behind the defence on several occasions before they equalised just after the half hour when a through ball left Rhys Hallett with a simple finish.
Two minutes later, another long ball put Cameron Jennings through on goal and he finished clinically to put Cwm into a 2-1 lead.
Mardy were on the brink of drawing level just before the break but a Laurent shot heading for the corner of the net was tipped around the post by Thomas,
The second half began with Cwm looking to build on their first half superiority and six minutes in, Jennings increased their lead shortly before a long range free kick was touched over by Hamer.
There was no let up for Mardy and the visitors' lead was increased after 64 minutes when Hallett scored his second of the afternoon before Dwain Hunt made the score 5-1.
Mardy came to life briefly with Dan Marfell shooting just wide but with time running out, Jennings clinched his hat-trick with a lovely curling shot from the edge of the box before the scoring was completed in injury time when Iestyn Thomas made the final score 7-1.
The result left Mardy, who travel to Pentwynmawr on Saturday, fourth in Gwent Premier One, six points behind Cwm with two games in hand but with an inferior goal difference.
Meanwhile, Mardy 2nds battled to a scoreless draw against Forgeside.