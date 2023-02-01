An excellent week for Mardy saw them regain top spot in Gwent Premier Division Two as a result of a 1-1 draw away to previous leaders Neuadd Wen on Tuesday evening followed by a 3-1 home win over a competitive Oak FC team on Saturday, reports CLIVE HARRY.
Mardy actually went a goal behind on Tuesday evening but a dominant second half display saw Dan Palmer equalise before Ben Jones hit the bar and Matt Wham had a shot cleared off the line.
The draw nevertheless kept the visitors only a point behind Neuadd Wen with a game in hand.
The result made Saturday’s game a must win affair and Mardy could hardly have made a better start when after only five minutes a cross reached Wham beyond the far post and he passed the ball across goal for Dan Marfell to apply the finishing touch.
Two minutes later, the home team went further ahead with a score that is probably already in pole position for the goal of the season.
There seemed little danger when left back Ben Jones collected the ball around 35 yards from goal before letting fly with a shot that rocketed into the top corner giving the Oak keeper no chance of making a save.
It would have been natural to think a hatful of goals were in the offing after such a great start.
But the game developed into more of a midfield battle with the visitors giving as good as they were getting and frequently frustrating Mardy’s attempts to add to the scoreline whilst occasionally threatening to cut the deficit themselves.
Consequently, the game became rather featureless and half time arrived with the score unchanged.
The second half continued in similar vein with the home team looking rather leggy,
Perhaps that was unsurprising given a 120-minute cup thriller seven days before and the exhausting top of the table battle in midweek.
Mardy continued to lack their usual fluency and the Oak got the goal their efforts deserved on the hour mark with a Morgan Jones strike after Simon Hughes provided the assist.
Mardy’s efforts over the past the week were obviously taking their toll and Ellis French was replaced at half time with a hamstring strain with Ben Symonds soon following him with a thigh injury.
Nevertheless, they continued to battle against an unrelenting visiting team and there was huge relief when a third goal arrived after 73 minutes as a result of a long throw by man of the match Jones which was headed on by Palmer for Wham to sidefoot home from the edge of the six yard box.
There were no further incidents of note and the three points put Mardy back to the top of the table by two points ahead of Neuadd Wen who they face at home this Saturday in another hugely important game which could have a big say in this season’s promotion battle.
Mardy’s second team were delighted to return to action after two months without a game and enjoyed a 5-1 win in a friendly away to Forgeside 2nds.
Scorers were Chris Price (2), Mo Sweida, Rhys Evans and Matthew Davis.
They face a difficult task this weekend with a Gwent Central fixture away to promotion chasing Fairfield.