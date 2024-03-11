WRU East One
Abergavenny RFC 12 Brynmawr 59
IT proved a tough afternoon for Abergavenny when they hosted WRU East One leaders and near neighbours Brynmawr on Saturday, reports COLIN EVANS.
Mawr arrived with a strong side and an unbeaten record, so the Bailey Park faithful understood the enormity of the task.
Brynmawr began the game emphasising their power in the forwards which provided a platform for their three-quarters to move the ball at pace stretching the home defense.
Tries came at regular intervals in the first half for the visitors as they demonstrated a clinical brand of running rugby.
Abergavenny had some periods of pressure in the opposition half but when half-time arrived Brynmawr were 35 points to the good without reply.
An early try in the second half stretched the lead to 42-0 before Abergavenny had their best period of the match.
A prolonged period of possession took them into the visitors' 22, and the forwards carried and drove the ball well before Connor Davies got over the line to put the home side on the scoreboard converted by Rhys Jones.
Another period of possession enabled Abergavenny to spread the ball wide. and Anthony Squire took his opportunity to step outside his man and score in the corner.
With the scoreline at 42-12, the visitors again took control of the game though, scoring three further tries in the last quarter for a convincing nine-try 59-12 win.
Mitchel Rankine and Ryan Price scored two tries for the mighty Mawr, while Adam White, Sam Harding, Ellis Price, Elijah Meredith and Brad Amphlett also scored, with Liam Butler kicking seven conversions.
Elsewhere, Blaenavon won 20-18 at home to Sengenhydd ahead of hosting Ynysddu on Wednesday night (March 13, ko 7.15pm).
Usk lost 29-22 at Pill Harriers, but Nantyglo beat Chepstow 17-11 and Crickhowell won at home to Whitehead 32-22.