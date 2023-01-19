League 5 East
Crickhowell Rugby 15 Hollybush RFC 19
DIVISION 5 table-toppers Crick–howell got off to a great start against old rivals Hollybush a week last Saturday, reports MAL POWELL.
In the first few minutes a long kick upfield from Tom Keane found touch close to the visitors’ line. Possession was secured and the forwards drove in but the defence held firm.
Then the ball was spun out to speedy Osian Jones on the wing, who coursed over to touch down.
The bulky Hollybush forwards caused problems for Crick throughout the game and they were driven back at the scrum on several occasions.
Play advanced downfield and the Valleys side used their power to drive over the line, despite some sterling defence.
The try was converted for 7-5 to the visitors and there was no further score in the first half as the sides struggled to gain the upper hand against some splendid tackling from both teams.
Crick, however, seemed to lack the fire of the previous week and mistakes crept into their game.
After the break Hollybush increased their lead when they gained the line after a catch and drive, this one unconverted for 12-5.
Lewis Evans reduced the deficit with a penalty some time later to make it 12-8, but despite some promising breaks by Crick’s backs they failed to break through the defenders.
Hollybush gained their third try in the same fashion as the previous two, with their forwards dominating, converted for 19-8.
It was up to Osian Jones to provide some consolation when he scored his second with Evans again converting to make it 19-15.
But sadly, it was too little late as the whistle then blew for the end of the game.
Prior to the game, a minute’s silence was held as hooker Robbie Lewis’s nan had passed away that morning.
The game was sponsored by the Naughty Corner in the Shoe, and the ball by Steve Carrington.
The club was once again grateful to Ken and Tracey Birch of The Corn Exchange, Gilwern for their after-match hospitality.
There was disappointment on Saturday when the WRU Division 5 Cup game versus Clwb Rygbi Llangefni had to be called off. The referee deemed the Parc Broyd to be unplayable due to frost.
The venue was then changed to Crickhowell High School’s pitch, which the ref passed as fit but the visitors, despite their long journey down from Anglesey, decided that there were some hard patches and declined to play.
The game has now been rescheduled to this Saturday, January 28th, with a 2.30pm kick-off.
Blaenavon’s trip to Monmouth was also postponed at the weekend, and other games to be bitten by the frost included Usk v Blaina, New Tredegar v Nantyglo and Ruthin 2nds v Forgeside.
Fixtures this Saturday include Caldicot v Abergavenny, Risca v Brynmawr, Usk v Abertysswg, Nantyglo v Whitehead.