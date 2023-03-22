As for the home match versus ‘Ponty’, it was always going to be tough, with the visitors just nudged out of the Premier Cup competition by TNS. On the day they proved well organised and fit throughout, and the run of the game could have been very different had two first-half near misses for Abergavenny found the back of the net – they missed either post by centimetres and were largely down to goalkeeper error as a result of pressure. The Pennies started both halves well but two goals were conceded in the first-half – by Holly Broad and Carys Bufton at 19 and 31 minutes respectively – and it was then an uphill battle to get back on to level terms, let alone go for the win. The Dragons enjoyed a flow of passing that proved difficult to break down and then another ‘Ponty’ goal came from Liv Francis at 59 minutes. With the home side 3-0 down, a lift came from a Lauren Boyd header hitting the back of the ‘Ponty’ net at 67 minutes, but ultimately the momentum remained with the visitors who seemed to cope with the intensity of the play for a longer duration, their Lucy Jones adding to the score at 76 minutes and then all business was concluded with an Evie Hughes goal in the 83rd minute.