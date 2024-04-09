HISTORIC London fight site York Hall will be the venue next month when Abergavenny boxer Kieran Gething takes on Ireland's Graham McCormack for the Celtic super middleweight title.
The Saturday, April 27, clash sees the Welsh boxer and promoter, who has put on two promotions in his home town's Market Hall, return to fight in the UK capital for the first time since Covid.
Famous boxers to fight at the venue include future world heavyweight champion Lennox Lewis, alongside the likes of fellow world beaters Joe Calzaghe, David Haye , Carl Froch and Nigel Benn.
Gething, whose pro record is 12 wins, three draws and two losses, last fought last summer in a home town fight with unbeaten north Walian Sion Yaxley for the Celtic and IBO continental super welter belts, narrowly losing on points.
His last appearance at York Hall saw him draw with Jeff Ofori in the Golden Contract super-lightweight tournament.
McCormack, 36, is a former Boxing Union of Ireland Celtic middle champion.
Anyone wanting to buy tickets for the London show can contact Kieran – who trained last year alongside Chris Eubank and his legendary trainer Roy Jones Jr – via [email protected] or go to his Facebook page and website kierangething7.wixsite.com