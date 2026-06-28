A HORSE once selected for the Olympics has qualified for the prestigious Your Horse Live SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championship this November, along with his amateur rider,
Kate Baldwin from Usk and 24-year-old Sportsfield Quality, known as Mr Q, won the SEIB Insurance Brokers Still A Star Open Veteran qualifier on June 14 at Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern to qualify.
Kate and Mr Q, owned by Stephanie Palmer, will now compete under the bright lights of the main Stoneleigh Park arena in Warwickshire.
The only SEIB Search for a Star class open to any rider, including professionals, the Open Veteran category is open to all horses over 16.
Kate said: “Mr Q is fantastic, I absolutely love him, he was amazing in the ring.”
The handsome chestnut gelding was formerly ridden by future GB Olympic gold medallist Oliver Townend, and was selected for the Italian Eventing Team for the 2016 Rio Olympics before sadly sustaining an injury before the competition.
Kate said: “The tendon injury was career ending for eventing. His owner Stephanie brought him through rehab and Mr Q went on to compete up to Prix-St-Georges level in dressage before retiring aged 21.
“He clearly didn’t want to retire though, so he’s been competing in showing instead. He’s now 24 and loves going to shows alongside hacking in Wentwood Forest.
“He’s ridden daily and also nannies younger horses. Steph and Mr Q have also competed in-hand in showing at the London Horse Show – I went along to groom for them.”
SEIB Search for a Star started in 1996 and has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at the Horse of the Year Show.
Each SEIB Search for a Star qualifying show offers opportunities for a full range of horses to earn a place at the series championships at HOYS and Your Horse Live.
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