A horse previously selected for the Olympic Games, along with his amateur rider, has qualified for the prestigious Your Horse Live SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championship at Your Horse Live in Warwickshire this November.
Kate Baldwin from Usk and 24-year-old Sportsfield Quality, known as Mr Q, won the SEIB Insurance Brokers Still A Star Open Veteran qualifier on the 14th June at Royal Three Counties Show in Malvern, Worcestershire to earn their qualification.
Kate and Mr Q who is owned by Stephanie Palmer will now go on to compete under the bright lights of the Main Arena at Your Horse Live this Autumn.
The only SEIB Search for a Star class open to any rider, including professionals, the Still a Star Open Veteran class is open to all horses over the age of 16-years. Kate said: “Mr Q is fantastic, I absolutely love him, he was amazing in the ring here.” The handsome chestnut gelding was formerly competed by International Rider Oliver Townend, Mr Q then went on to be selected for the Italian Eventing Team for the Rio-de-Janeiro Olympics in 2016 before he very sadly sustaining an injury in the lead up to the competition.
Kate said: “The tendon injury Mr Q had in 2016 was career ending for eventing. His owner Stephanie brought him through rehab and Mr Q went on to compete up to Prix-St-Georges level in dressage before retiring aged 21. He clearly didn’t want to retire though so he’s been competing in showing instead. He’s now 24 and loves going out to shows alongside hacking in Wentwood forest. He’s ridden daily and also nannies younger horses. Steph and Mr Q have also competed in-hand in showing at the London Horse Show – I went along to groom for them.”
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