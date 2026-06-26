The only SEIB Search for a Star class open to any rider, including professionals, the Still a Star Open Veteran class is open to all horses over the age of 16-years. Kate said: “Mr Q is fantastic, I absolutely love him, he was amazing in the ring here.” The handsome chestnut gelding was formerly competed by International Rider Oliver Townend, Mr Q then went on to be selected for the Italian Eventing Team for the Rio-de-Janeiro Olympics in 2016 before he very sadly sustaining an injury in the lead up to the competition.