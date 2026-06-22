ABERGAVENNY Ladies were pipped 38-33 at Panteg Park in midweek in the South Wales and Monmouthshire Ladies League.
In a see-saw game, Sue Pritchard, Sue Jewell, Sue Williams and Kath Indge finally missed out 20-13.
Jenni MacGregor, Mary Evans, Val Jones and Lesley Radley took a 19-18 lead on the 17th by scoring four shots and then finished by scoring a single on the last end to win 20-18.
On Wednesday, Gilwern Bowls Club visited Avenue Road for an East Monmouthshire BA game.
John MacGregor, Fred Mutimer, Stephen Williams and Mike Hayward missed out 21-12, while Steve File, Mike McGonagall, Ron Harris and Paul Jones trailed 15-1 after nine ends before losing 21-8.
Peter Steed, Ian McCuish, Martin Love and Tom Cobb also lost 19-13, but Richard Richards, Gordon King, Denis McDaid and Courtney Hemmings managed to secure some Abergavenny honour with a 17-12 win, with the final score 73-50 to Gilwern.
On Thursday afternoon, Abergavenny Ladies welcomed Croesyceillog to Avenue Road for a South Wales and Monmouthshire Ladies game.
The rink of Mary Evans, Diane Bevan, Sue Williams and Julia Salter led 17-9 with two ends to play, but Croesy scored four shots on both to draw 17-17.
And Jenni MacGregor, Mary Vale, Val Jones and Lesley Radley were edged 19-15, making the final score 36-32 to the visitors.
The South Wales Mixed team visited Llanbradach on Friday, with John MacGregor, Sue Jewell, Gordon King and Mary Vale pipped 15-14 on their rink.
Mary Evans, Mike Hayward, Dawn Kedward and Denis McDaid won the last five ends but still lost 19-14, but Peter Steed, Jenni MacGregor, Gerald Parry and Lesley Radley scored four on the last to snatch victory 19-18, with Llanbradach edging the overall match 52-47.
On Saturday the Ladies took on Islwyn in the single-rink Mary Wardle League, with Jenni MacGregor, Sue Pritchard, Lesley Radley and Mary Evans winning 19-12.
The Gwent BL team were also in action at Avenue Road playing Blaina.
Richard Richards, Mike Hayward, Charles Harper and Paul Jones were bettered 16-13 by their three-man opponents, but were declared 13-12 winners, owing to the 25 per cent player-short reduction.
Dave Cooper, Ian McCuish, Chris Perry and Tom Cobb won 16-13, and Fred Mutimer, Denis McDaid, Ian Turner and Ron Harris romped away on the last six ends, winning five of them, to triumph 21-7, with the final match score a 50-32 Aber win.
The GBL team were also at Chepstow on Sunday, but Dave Cooper, Ian McCuish, Andy Brown and Gerald Parry were well beaten 34-4.
Mike McGonagall, Tom Cobb, Martin Love and Ron Harris were restricted to scoring singles on just eight ends as they also lost 24-8 on their rink.
On the rink of Richard Richards, Mike Hayward, Jo Campbell and Denis McDaid, the Abergavenny team were in the lead for eight ends before Chepstow scored a four on the ninth end to take a 10-8 lead, which the hosts kept to run out 19-14 victors.
The final match score was Abergavenny 26. Chepstow 77.
Matches this week Saturday 27th. MBA away v Machen @2:30pm. Saturday 27th. GBL v Abercarn at Avenue Road @2:30pm. Saturday 27th. Ladies Mary Wardle v Garndiffaith at Avenue Road @2:30pm. Tuesday 30th. Ladies League away v St Julian's @2:30pm.
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