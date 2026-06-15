ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club hosted Panteg House in the South Wales and Monmouthshire Ladies League at Avenue Road in midweek, and ran out 37-26 winners to claim all eight points.
Sue Pritchard, Mary Vale, Val Jones and Lesley Radley overhauled their opponents to lead 12-8 and held on to win 17-14.
The rink of Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Sue Williams and Kath Indge were behind until the 12th end when they scored four shots to take a 12-9 lead, and despite the visitors levelling at 12 all, the final four ends went to the hosts for a 20-12 win.
The ladies were in action again in the league the following night at Chepstow, but this time missed out 50-14.
Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Dawn Kedward and Sue Williams trailed 12-3 after five ends, but scored three on the final end in a 19-13 loss.
Lesley Radley, Diane Bevan, Julia Salter and Mary Vale never got into the game only scoring a single on the 12th end, and losing 31-1.
On Friday, club members travelled to Troedyrhiw in the South Wales Mixed League, and were trumped 53-30.
Peter Steed, Jenni MacGregor, Ron Harris and Mike Hayward trailed 7-0 early on, fought back to 7-6 but then saw Troedyrhiw pull away to win 19-9.
Mary Evans, John Vale, Dawn Kedward and Lesley Radley trailed 11-2 but fought back to miss out 14-12.
John MacGregor, Val Jones, Martin Love and Mary Vale were also 10-0 down, before Troedyrhiw won 20-9.
Oakdale visited Avenue Road on Saturday for a Monmouthshire BA Division 4 match, with the visitors triumphing 85-68.
Mike Collins, Rob Pursey, John Newell and Dave Cooper were soon at a 10-1 disadvantage and lost 32-10.
Peter Steed, Dave Hill, Nigel Jewell and Gwyn Jones won their first three ends for a 7-0 lead, then trailed 19-16 but won the last three ends to win 25-19.
John MacGregor, John Vale/John Beaton, Courtney Hemmings and John Woodier were 8-7 down after nine ends, then fell 23-7 behind before pulling it back to 23-13.
Rob Poynter, Steve File, Denis McDaid and Mike McGonagall won the first five ends to lead by seven before fighting off a mid-match comeback to win 20-11.
Saturday also saw a Gwent BL League game at Caldicot.
Ian McCuish, Ron Harris, Jo Campbell and Roger Griffiths trailed 13-3 and 22-5, with the final score 31-11.
Mary Vale, Mike Hayward, Sue Williams and Andrew Brown went 8-0 down after five ends, and were 18-6 adrift after 14 ends.
And despite a spirited final four ends picking up six shots, the final rink score was 25-12 to the hosts.
Jenni MacGregor, Stephen Williams, Martin Love and Gerald Parry were 4-3 down after six, but seven shots to Caldicot on the seventh end put them 11-3 in the lead.
Abergavenny continued to be outscored for the rest of the game and the final rink score was 30-12, with Caldicot taking the match 86-35.
Games this week include – Wednesday 17th EMBA League v Gilwern at Avenue Road @5:30pm; Thursday 18th Ladies Friendly v Croesyceillog at Avenue Road @2:30pm; Friday 19th Mixed League away v Llanbradach @12:30pm; Saturday 20th GBL v Blaina at Avenue Road @2: 30pm; Sunday 21st GBL away v Chepstow @2;30pm; Tuesday 23rd Ladies League v Caerleon at Avenue Road @2;30pm.
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