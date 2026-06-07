THE wet weather hit Gilwern Bowling Club’s programme, with the rain forcing both the ladies and men to cancel games.
But the ladies at least managed to play one of their two scheduled games when they visited Bedwellty Park a week last Tuesday.
In less than ideal conditions, they won on two rinks and drew on the remaining rink to win the game by 41 shots to 34.
Anne Konieczny’s rink forged ahead after the first third of the game by scoring shots on the majority of the remaining ends to record a victory by 14 shots to nine.
Gwen Axford’s rink got off to a good start, leading by five shots after four ends.
They then found themselves four shots behind with four ends to play but managed to score eight shots over the remaining ends to secure victory by 15 shots to 13.
After a very close game, the rink of Pam Healy held a two-shot lead with two ends to play.
The Bedwelty Park rink then managed to score one shot on each of the two remaining ends to tie the game 12 all.
The men’s MBA team game against Oakdale Welfare last Saturday was cancelled due to the wet condition of the green.
However, the previous evening several members represented East Monmouthshire Bowling Association against Eastern Valley BA at Pontnewyyd, although in very trying conditions the visitors suffered a defeat at the hands of their opponents.
Fixtures for this week include a ladies game at Blaina on Thursday (June 11), followed by a league game at Merthyr West End the following Tuesday evening (June 16).
The men will play an EMBA league game at Monmouth tonight (Wednesday, June 10), an MBA game at Pontymister Welfare on Saturday (June 13), followed on Sunday (June 14) by the rearranged game at home to Oakdale Welfare.
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