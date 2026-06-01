GILWERN Bowling Club ladies hosted Beaufort last week, but could only win on one rink, losing the match 60-40.
Gwen Axford’s rink forged ahead during the third quarter and held on to win 16-15.
Pam Healy’s rink trailed by nine but cut the lead to 19-16 at the end, while Sheila Howells’ rink was always struggling and lost 26-8.
The ladies were more successful in a second league game at home to Troedyrhiw.
Although they won on one rink only, such was the margin of victory, they secured overall victory 54-48.
Jill Howells’ rink was in total command, winning 30-4, while the rinks of Pam Healy and Sheila Howells missed out 23-16 and 21-8.
The men had their first East Monmouthshire BA game when Chepstow were the visitors on Wednesday.
Gilwern won one rink but were defeated on the other three to lose 74-57.
Kevin G Davies’ rink scored six shots on the third end and then consolidated to triumph 26-15.
Richard Davis’ rink held a one-shot lead with two ends left but then conceded three to lose 16-14.
The other rink scores were Bryant Chivers 9-20 and Raj Rajalingam 8-23.
The men’s second game was an MBA match at PILCS, where on a fast green they could win on one rink only and lost 85-63.
Bryant Chivers’ rink established an early eight-shot lead and won 27-13.
Kevin G Davies’ rink held a narrow lead but conceded ten shots in the final seven ends to lose 19-13.
And Richard Davis’ rink conceded shots in the second half to lose 12-24, as did Raj Rajalingam’s rink, 11-29.
The week’s final game was a five-rink mixed friendly against Brecon at Common Road, where the hosts won on three rinks to score a comfortable victory.
Gilwern Ladies visit Abertillery on Tuesday, June 9.
The men host Oakdale Welfare on Saturday (June 6).
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