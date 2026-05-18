THE ladies of Gilwern Bowling Club travelled to Blaina for a Pen y Glyn league game in midweek, and In less than ideal conditions on a very tricky green, they managed to win on two rinks and tie the other.
Even though they had a deficit of eight shots after seven ends, they overturned this and registered a good victory by 56 shots to 46.
Sheila Howells’ rink was six shots behind after the first eight ends, but then took control, scoring 12 shots and allowing their opponents to score only one, to win 18-12.
Pam Healy’s rink was three shots behind with six ends to play but then outscored the Blaina rink to win 18 -14.
Jill Howells’ rink was five shots down after eight ends but gradually fought back to level with two ends to play.
Both rinks then scored two shots to tie the game 20-20.
The ladies also had a scheduled game at Merthyr West End last Thursday afternoon, but were greeted with a storm which covered the green in hailstones, making it unplayable.
On Thursday (May 21) Crickhowell visit Gilwern for a Pen y Glyn game and the following Tuesday (May 26) Gilwern visit Beaufort.
This Sunday (May 24) Gilwern have the honour of hosting a ladies county game when Pen y Glyn play Glamorgan in the Senior Savegar Cup, commencing at 1.30pm.
Prior to that on Saturday (May 23), Gilwern play their second Monmouthshire BA league game when Belle Vue provide the opposition at Common Road.
The following Wednesday (May 27) Chepstow will be the visitors for the first East Monmouthshire BA league game of the season.
In addition on Friday (May 22), several members of Gilwern will represent the EMBA in an Inter-Association game against South Monmouthshire, commencing at 6pm at Abergavenny.
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