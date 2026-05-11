ON SUNDAY, Abergavenny Bowls Club’s celebrated Bedwellty Park’s 125th anniversary with a mixed friendly.
Abergavenny won by one shot on two rinks, drew on two and lost by two on the other for a 77-77 draw – the perfect result between Monmouthshire’s two oldest clubs.
Meanwhile, Aber’s Ladies won 40-33 at Beechwood in midweek.
Jenni MacGregor, Mary Evans, Kath Indge and Lesley Radley were 16-4 up after 11 ends and won 20-11.
And Sue Pritchard, Mary Vale, Cath Badham and Sue Jewell trailed 11-3, then led 18-11, but finally lost 22-20.
Abergavenny men visited Crickhowell in their first East Monmouthshire League game and were pipped 77-76.
John Woodier, John MacGregor, John Vale and Denis McDaid scored a five to draw level 9-9, and then 11 shots over four ends to win 23-18.
Mike Collins, Mike McGonagall, Mike Hayward and Tom Cobb levelled 19-19 after trailing 19-9, but Crick scored one on the final end to win 20-19.
Jimmy Harris, Peter Steed, Ian Turner and Ian McCuish scored three on the final end to draw 18-18, but Steve File, Gwyn Jones, Courtney Hemmings and Gordon King missed out 21-16.
Abergavenny also lost 59-37 to a strong Penylan team in the South Wales Mixed League on Friday.
Peter Steed, Sue Pritchard, Stephen and Lesley Radley lost 16-12, and Jimmy Harris, John Vale, Mandy Harris and Kath Indge 22-12.
And Mary Evans, Sue Jewell, Mike Hayward and Denis McDaid also missed out 21-13.
But on Saturday in the Mary Wardle League, Clare Morgan, Jenni MacGregor, Sue Pritchard and Mary Evans squeezed home against visitors Blackwood 15-14.
Aber also hosted Abercarn in the Gwent BL, with John Marsh, Martin Love, Denis McDaid and Richard Richards downed 29-9, and Dave Cooper, Nigel Jewell, Mary Vale and Paul Jones 25-17.
Gwyn Jones, Mandy Harris, Roger Griffiths and Ian Turner won 22-14, but Abercarn took the overall honours 69-48.
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