GILWERN’S bowlers were busy last week, particularly the ladies involved in three games in three days.
A Pen y Glyn evening league game at home to Abertillery on Tuesday saw them win all three rinks and 65-38 overall.
Pam Healy’s rink dominated throughout to win 24-9, while Sheila Howells’ rink held a 12-shot lead after ten ends which was reduced to one by the 14th, before regaining control to win 19-16.
Anne Konieczny’s rink was in command from the third end, building a lead and going on to win 19-13.
Next night, Gilwern played an enjoyable six-rink mixed friendly at Abergavenny, but could win on one rink only, losing 95-83.
The victorious rink was Pam Healy’s 27-8, while there were reverses for the rinks of Brian Hughes 11-13, Bryant Chivers 13-18, Richard Davis 11-13, Alwyn Davies 12-21 and John Whomersley 9-22.
Next day, Gilwern Ladies welcomed Blaina for their first Pen y Glyn afternoon game at Common Road.
They continued their good start, winning on all three rinks, to run out 61-32 victors.
Pam Healy’s rink was close until late on, when Gilwern scored six shots against two, to win 16-10.
Sheila Howells’ rink held a 16-shot lead after ten ends, reduced to six by the 13th before regaining control to win 24-14.
And Jill Howells’ rink was in command throughout, registering victory 21-8.
Gilwern men began their Monmouthshire BA season on Saturday hosting Garndiffaith.
With each team winning two rinks, the game was closely contested, with Garndiffaith squeezing to victory 76-75.
The successful Gilwern rinks were those of Bryant Chivers, who overcame a nine-shot deficit to win 21-16 and Richard Davis, who took the initiative over the third quarter to win 22-15.
Tony Corfield’s rink lost 17-14, while the game on Kevin G Davies’ rink was even to the 12th end before Garndiffaith seized control, winning 28-18.
The ladies visit Trelewis for a Pen y Glyn afternoon league game on Thursday (April 30).
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