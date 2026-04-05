THIS Saturday (April 11), Gilwern Community Bowling Club will hold their Open Day at the green in the village’s Common Road,.
Should anyone be interested in playing the sport of lawn bowls they are welcome to come along to the green between 1pm and 5pm, when they can meet existing members and experience the game at first hand.
All that is required is a pair of flat soled shoes, as sets of bowls and other equipment is available, at the club, for people to be able to give the sport a try.
In addition, club coaches will be available should individuals wish for any guidance on the various techniques involved in the game.
Coaching sessions are also available at the green on Wednesdays at 4.30pm for novices and on Saturday mornings for new bowlers and juniors.
Not only can an introduction to the game of bowls be enjoyed, but also the facilities available in the recently refurbished clubhouse and bar, where many social events are held by the club throughout the year and where refreshments will be available during the afternoon of the open day.
The league programme begins with a Pen y Glyn ladies game against Abertillery on April 21, and a men’s Monmouthshire Bowling Association game at home to Garndiffaith on April 25.
Prior to the league games, a match has been arranged with Bedwellty Park at Gilwern on April 18, as well as a mixed friendly fixture at Abergavenny on April 22 at 5pm.
If anyone is interested in playing the game of bowls, but is unable to come along to the Open Day, they can come along to the Monday and Wednesday afternoon or Saturday morning coaching sessions to register their interest, or contact club secretary Rebecca Clements on 07445 948761.
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