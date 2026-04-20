ABERGAVENNY Bowls Club’s first game of the season was a mixed friendly against St Martin's Bowls Club in Hereford on Sunday (April 19) in their new all blue kit.
It was a lovely afternoon for playing and it was a very close game with St Martin's coming out the victors by 78 shots to 72.
Abergavenny won on the rink of John MacGregor by 14 shots to 11 and on Jenni MacGregor’s rink by 20 shots to 11.
The rink of Mike Collins lost by nine shots, Clare Morgan lost by four shots and Ian McCuish by five shots.
This evening (Wednesday, April 22), Abergavenny welcome their friends from Gilwern Bowling Club to Avenue Road for a six-rink mixed friendly starting at 5pm.
On Thursday, they will be holding their weekly Club Mixed Roll Up at 2.15pm, while Friday sees the second of their free taster sessions, which are open to anyone who wants to have a go at playing bowls.
You can just go along with a pair of flat soled shoes and a sense of humour, and the club’s team of qualified coaches will be there to give you guidance.
The men’s Monmouthshire Bowling Association and Gwent Bowing League teams start their league campaigns on Saturday. (April 25)
The MBA team are at home to Beaufort with the game starting at 2.30pm, while the GBL team travel to Blaina for their game, which also starts at 2.30pm.
Meanwhile, Abergavenny’s clubhouse is hosting a charity afternoon for Breast Cancer on Sunday (April 26) from 2pm until 5pm.
The Ladies have their second league game on Tuesday (April 28) when they are at home to St Julian's starting at 2.30pm.
For more information about Abergavenny Bowls Club see their website at http://abergavennybowlsclub.uk
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