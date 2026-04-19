GILWERN Bowling Club began their 2026 season with a five rink pre-season home friendly against Monmouthshire Bowling Association Division 2 side Bedwellty Park.
The Gilwern team was a combination of ladies and men and included Lowrie and Rowan, two junior members under 14 years of age, who each played half a game.
Unfortunately, Bedwellty Park proved too strong on the day, winning on three of the five rinks to record a victory by 88 shots to 63, with the successful rinks for Gilwern those of Mike Fulton and Richard Davis.
The game on Mike Fulton’s rink was close throughout, with the home team managing to score a narrow victory by just 14 shots to 12.
Richard Davis’ rink was six shots behind with three ends to play but then scored seven shots over the final ends to secure a comeback win by 17 shots to 16.
Jill Howell’s rink was ahead nearing the end of the game, but then conceded four shots over the final two ends to suffer defeat by 18 shots to 15.
The rinks of Brian Hughes and Pam Healy could never gain a foothold in their games however ,and consequently were defeated by 24 shots to eight and 18 shots to nine respectively.
Although suffering a loss in the pre-season friendly. this was a good workout for Gilwern for the coming league season.
The ladies play their first Pen-y-Glyn County Bowls afternoon league game tomorrow (Thursday, April 23), when Blaina are the visitors to Common Road.
This will be followed on Saturday (April 25) by the men’s first Monmouthshire Bowling Association game at home to Garndiffaith.
The following Tuesday (April 28), the ladies are again in action in their second evening league game at home against Merthyr West End.
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