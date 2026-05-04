GILWERN Bowls Club’s Mark Wells played Chepstow’s Gary Horder in the delayed 2025 East Monmouthshire BA singles final at Abergavenny’s Avenue Road on Sunday.
Things looked bleak when he trailed by nine shots at one stage, but he then turned things around, reducing the deficit, and eventually edging ahead to claim the championship by 21 shots to 15.
Brian Hughes and Sandra Cross had an early start in the final of the Mixed Pairs against Caldicot, but their rivals coped better with the conditions to win 21-9.
Mike Axford contested the final of the Senior Singles and was level until a change of tactics enabled his opponent to gain the upper hand to win the trophy 21-12.
Elsewhere, after a good start to the season, Gilwern Ladies lost their first league game to reigning champions Merthyr West End.
Although they managed a victory on one rink, they were defeated on the other two to lose 59-48.
Gwen Axford’s was the only rink to gain a victory, as despite trailing by two shots after ten ends, they scored 15 shots and conceded only three over the final eight ends to win 24-14.
Sheila Howells’ rink held a three-shot lead after 11 ends but then conceded 12 shots, scoring only two over the final six, to suffer a 21-14 loss.
It was much the same story on Pam Healy’s rink as they were eight all after ten ends.
Their opponents then totally outscored Gilwern, scoring 16 shots and conceding only two, to win 24-10.
Last Thursday, the ladies also lost 50-34 at Trelewis in a league game.
Anne Konieczny’s rink managed to secure a 14-12 victory over the final two ends, while Sheila Howells’ rink conceded four shots over the final two ends to lose 17-12.
Jill Howell’s rink was level at 7-7 after nine ends, but then lost 21-8.
The ladies visit Blaina on Tuesday (May 12), and then Merthyr West End on Thursday (May 14).
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