THE weather-delayed 2025 East Monmouthshire BA Finals took place on Sunday at Avenue Road, and proved successful for Abergavenny bowlers.
The EMBA Rinks Final was an all-Abergavenny affair with Rob Poynter, Mike Collins, Paul Jones and John MacGregor taking on Jack Vale, Mike McGonagall, Courtney Hemmings and Ian McCuish.
It was all square after four ends at 2-2, then Jack’s team opened up an 11-2 lead and extended it to 17-3 by the 12th end.
Over the next five ends, Jack’s team only scored one shot, but with the score 18-10 and with only one end to play, Rob’s team conceded, leaving their rivals the EMBA Rinks Champions.
Rob Poynter and Mike Collins were on the green again in the afternoon session in the Over 60s Pairs playing Monmouth’s Sean Croudace and Haydn Holder.
Rob and Mike went into a 9-0 lead and despite a spirited fightback from the Monmouth pair went on to lift the trophy 18-15.
The club were grateful to The Bridge Inn, Llanfoist, for sponsoring the day and No Taste Like Home Catering for providing the excellent food.
Earlier in the week, it proved another cold and windy day for Abergavenny’s Ladies, but it didn't prevent them from winning 36-27 against St Julian's.
Clare Morgan, Mary Vale, Val Jones and Sue Jewell on Rink 1 lost the first two ends but came back to lead six and 14-7 after 12.
St Julian's battled on but couldn't get back into the game, with Abergavenny winning 19-11.
On Rink 3, Mary Evans, Diane Bevan, Cath Badham and Kath Indge were 6-2 down after six ends, but steadily battled back to lead 10-8 in the 11th.
Losing the next 3 ends they trailed 14-10, but then scored six on the next two ends, and although St Julian's drew level 16-16 on the 17th, Abergavenny got one shot on the final end to win 17-16.
On Saturday, Abergavenny had a close and wet finish at Avenue Road against Abercarn.
Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall got off to a flying start to lead 14-1 after seven ends.
The Abercarn foursome reduced the deficit to trail 17-9 after 14 ends., but Abergavenny managed to hold on for a 20-16 win.
Mike Collins, Rob Pursey, Fred Mutimer and Paul Jones trailed 9-1 after six ends, and 15-10 after 14, and kept pressing before just missing out 20-19.
Peter Steed, Dave Hill, Courtney Hemmings and Denis McDaid lost the first three ends before levelling up 3-3 and then going clear to win 18-12.
John Woodier, John MacGregor, Ian McCuish and Dave Cooper were 4-4 after seven ends and moved out to lead 12-7 after 13 ends.
It then all went wrong, as they failed to score over the last eight ends to give the rink victory to Abercarn 12-22.
And Abercarn came out match victors by just one shot, 69-70.
Dates for the diary: Wed May 6th EMBA v Crickhowell, away @ 5:30pm. Wed 6th Ladies County Friendly at Avenue Road – SW & Mon v Worcester @ 1:30pm. Fri 8th South Wales Mixed League v Penylan @ 12: 30pm. Sat 9th Carruthers Shield v Bedwas & Trethomas, away @ 2:30pm. GBL v Abercarn @ 2:30pm. Ladies Mary Wardle v Blackwood @ 2:30pm, Avenue Road. Sun 10th Celebration Friendly v Bedwellty Park @ 2:00pm, Avenue Road. Tues 12th Ladies League v Caldicot @ 2:30pm, Avenue Road.
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