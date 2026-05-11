THE ladies of Gilwern Bowling Club got back to winning ways last Tuesday evening (May 5) when they welcomed the ladies of Guest Memorial to Common Road for a Pen y Glyn league game.
They won on two of the three rinks to record a victory by 53 shots to 40 after Anne Konieczny’s rink got off to a flying start, scoring six shots on the first two ends.
They continued to build on that lead, restricting their opponents to scoring on five ends only, to post a comfortable victory by 22 shots to nine.
It was a much closer game on Jill Howells’ rink as scores were level on ten all after nine ends.
The Gilwern rink then had the better of the second half of the game, outscoring their opponents to win by 19 shots to 14.
Unfortunately, the rink of Sheila Howells got off to a slow start, conceding ten shots on the first five ends.
And although they had the better of the remaining eight ends, they could never overturn their early deficit, eventually losing by 17 shots to 12.
Although the men did not have a scheduled game last Saturday, they joined together with the ladies to play a four rink club friendly.
The game also gave several members, who are relatively new to the game, the opportunity to gain experience of competitive bowling without the added pressure of league bowling.
This coming week Gilwern ladies play a league game at Merthyr West End on Thursday afternoon (May 14) and then travel to Trelewis the following Tuesday evening (May 19).
On Sunday (May 17) members will play a game to celebrate Founders Day, and the bowling will be followed by a barbecue to round of the day of celebration.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.