GILWERN Bowling Club’s ladies ran out 52-46 winners at home to derby rivals Crickhowell in a Pen y Glyn league game on Thursday, two days after being rained off at Trelewis.
Jill Howells’ rink got off to a slow start, being four shots behind after six ends but drew level after nine and forged ahead to win 18-14.
Pam Healy’s rink were always in control, scoring ten shots in the final quarter to win 25-15.
But despite being only two shots behind after 13 ends, Sheila Howells’ rink missed out 17-9 after Crickhowell enjoyed the better of the final five ends.
Gilwern’s MBA team played only their second league game when Belle Vue BC visited Common Road.
It proved very close with each winning on two rinks, but Gilwern just managing to secure a narrow 65-61 win.
Gilwern’s succesful rinks were those of Kevin G Davies and Richard Davis.
Kevin Davies’ rink got off to a good start scoring four on the first end and ran out 18-9 winners.
The rink of Richard Davis was behind for two-thirds of their game but scored heavily over the final seven ends to win 19-15.
Mike Axford’s rink conceded seven shots on the first end and four shots on the final two ends, losing 22-19.
The game was close on John Whomersley’s rink for the first nine ends but the Belle Vue rink then forged ahead to win 15-9.
Gilwern’s EMBA team host Chepstow on Wednesday (May 27) at 6pm.
Next day (28th), Gilwern Ladies welcome Troedyrhiw in the league, and then the following Tuesday evening (June 2) visit Bedwelty Park.
On Saturday (May 30), the MBA team also play a league game at PILCS.
In addition, on Wednesday, June 3, Gilwern BC welcome Welsh International and third-ranked World Series bowler Ross Owen (6pm), who will undertake some coaching and demonstrate some practice methods aimed at improving skills, followed by a Q&A.
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