ABERGAVENNY bowlers hosted near neighbours Bailey Park in midweek for an East Monmouthshire League game and ran out 61-36 winners.
John Woodier, Gwyn Jones, Ron Harris and Fred Mutimer made a good start leading by 10-1 after six ends and took the rink victory 21-7.
Peter Steed, Ian McCuish, Nigel Jewell and Stephen Williams were 11-10 down after 15 ends, but then scored 13 more shots to win 23-11.
In a really close match up, Steve File, Denis McDaid, Mandy Harris and Paul Jones were 5-5 after six ends, 10-10 after 12 and 16-16 after 16.
Abergavenny got a single on the 17th, but an excellent final bowl by the Bailey Park skip secured two shots and the rink win 17-18.
On Friday evening, Abergavenny went to St Julian's in the second round of the Monmouthshire BA Cup.
John Woodier, John MacGregor, Denis McDaid and Nigel Jewell had a player advantage, but St Julian's led 10-1 after seven ends and went on to win 15.75-9 despite a 25 per cent cut for being a man down.
Peter Steed, John Vale, Courtney Hemmings and Ian McCuish also played three and trailed 12-0 early on, and missed out 19.5-8.
Mike Collins, Rob Pursey, Mike Hayward and Tom Cobb led 5-4 after six ends, but then missed out 24-8, while Rob Poynter, Steve File, Gordon King and Mike McGonagall also went down 20-15, with the hosts taking the match 79.25-40.
On Saturday, Six Bells were the Avenue Road visitors for an MBA 4 match.
Peter Steed, John Vale, Ian McCuish and Dave Hill led 18-11 going into the final end before Six Bells scored six shots to make the final rink score 18-17 to the hosts.
Mike Collins, Rob Pursey, Fred Mutimer and Tom Cobb were level at 3-3 at the fifth end and 6-6 after the 9th.
They then started to pull away from Six Bells but to no avail because they were caught again on the 16th end at 13-13.
It was 15-15 at the 19th end before Six Bells scored singles on the last two ends to make the final rink score 15-17.
On the rink of Jimmy Harris, John Woodier, Courtney Hemmings and Dave Cooper, Six Bells led 8-1 at five ends, and 21-12 at the 16th.
Abergavenny then fought back and won the last five ends to reduce the deficit to three and the final rink score to 18-21.
The rink of Steve File, Mike McGonagall, Paul Jones and Nigel Jewell couldn't get to grips with the Six Bells side, dropping a seven on the seventh after trailing 8-6 after six ends, but they kept their spirits up and battled on.
But some accurate and excellent driving from the Six Bells skip prevented any real Abergavenny momentum and the final rink score was 15-26 to the visitors, making the final match score 66-81.
Games this week – Friday June 5 South Wales Mixed League v Guest Memorial at Avenue Road @12:30pm; Saturday June 6 MBA at Panteg Park @2:30pm; Saturday June 6 GBL v Bedwas and Trethomas at Avenue Road @2:30pm; Saturday June 6, Mary Wardle Ladies League away at Croesyceillog @2:30pm; Tuesday June 9 South Wales and Monmouthshire Ladies League v Panteg House, Avenue Road @2:30.
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